Julian Assange weds fiancée in prison ceremony

London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a ceremony in the London prison where he is held. Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony. Moris posed for photos with her and Assange’s two sons as they arrived outside the prison. She wore a dress and veil embroidered with messages from friends. PTI
Albright, first woman US Secy of State, dead
Washington: Madeleine Albright, the first woman US Secretary of State, has died of cancer, her family said on Wednesday. She was 85. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996. She served in that capacity during the last four years of the Clinton Administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US Government. AP
