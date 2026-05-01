Jury of 61st International Art exhibition La Biennale di Venezia quits amid row over Russia participation

Venice [Italy], May 1 (ANI): The International Jury for the 61st Venice Biennale, one of the world's most prominent art exhibitions scheduled to open on May 9 and in which India is participating after a gap of seven years, has resigned over the decision to allow Russia to attend, Italian state media has reported.

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The Venice Biennale organiser announced in a statement on Thursday that the resignations of the International Jury of the 61st International Art Exhibition, In Minor Keys by Koyo Kouoh (9 May - 22 November 2026), have been received. IT further said that the awards ceremony previously scheduled for May 9 will take place on November 22 this year.

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The jury was made up of five members -Solange Farkas (president), Zoe Butt, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Marta Kuzma, and Giovanna Zapperi.

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Russia has not taken part in the Biennale since 2022, the year the conflict with Ukraine began.

The announcement of the jury follows a day after the Italian culture ministry sent inspectors to Venice in search of information about the decision to allow Russia to have a pavilion at the event.

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Asked about the jury's resignation, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Venice Biennale Foundation President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco is very capable, but stressed that she would not have made his choice about admitting a Russian pavilion to this year's edition of the arts extravaganza, Ansa news agency reported.

As per a report in Ansa, the Italian culture ministry inspectors visited the site on Wednesday to obtain information about its controversial decision to allow the Russian Pavilion to reopen for the 2026 exhibition.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had earlier this week said that the bloc intends to cut funding to the Venice Biennale following a decision by the art exhibition to readmit Russian artists to its 2026 edition, Politico reported.

"While Russia bombs museums, destroys churches and seeks to erase Ukrainian culture, it should not be allowed to exhibit its own," Kallas said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "Russia's return to the Venice Biennale is morally wrong, and the EU intends to cut its funding," Kallas was cited as saying in a press conference.

The European Commission wrote to the Biennale Foundation this week saying it planned to cut its two million euros funding for the event because of Russia's involvement.

As per Ansa, last week the jury of the 61st Venice Biennale said it would exclude Russia and Israel from the competition for the Golden Lion and Silver Lion awards because the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for war crimes against their leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Bienelle has said that it would hand out two awards, one of which could go to any one of the "national participations included in the 61st Exhibition, as per the official list, following the principle of inclusion and equal treatment".

"This is consistent with the founding spirit of La Biennale, based on openness, dialogue, and the rejection of any form of closure or censorship," it said in a statement. "La Biennale seeks to be, and must remain, a place of truce in the name of art, culture, and artistic freedom."

Titled 'In Minor Keys' and curated by Koyo Kouoh, the 61st International Art Exhibition is scheduled to be held in Venice, Italy, from May 9 to November 22, 2026, with previews on May 6-8. The exhibition is primarily located at the historic Giardini and Arsenale venues, with additional events throughout the city.

India will participate in the exhibition with India's National Pavilion returning to Venice after seven years with the group exhibition 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', according to the Ministry of Culture.

The Pavilion will be presented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts Foundation

In a previous statement, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that it is a proud moment and a statement of cultural confidence. He said the Pavilion will present a contemporary India that remains deeply rooted in its civilizational memory while actively engaging with the world, showcasing the country's cultural diversity and creative vitality on a global platform.

The Pavilion curated by Amin Jaffer will feature works by five leading Indian artists, Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif and Skarma Sonam Tashi. Drawing on India's material culture traditions, the artists explore the idea of home through organic materials such as clay, thread, recycled elements and handmade paper, evoking memory, mobility and belonging. (ANI)

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