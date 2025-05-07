Justice has been served, our doctrine of tit-for-tat demonstrated: Foreign Affairs Expert on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev has said that justice has been served and India has demonstrated its doctrine of tit for tat to the world as India carried out precision strikes at terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said that US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth understand the tit-for-tat philosophy.

On Operation Sindoor, he said, "We get how justice is indeed served and also equally served is a message to Pakistan and to the world that India's doctrine now is tit for tat. If you hit us, any nation, if you harm our interests of any kind, any nation, India will Provide the equivalent response. It's a tit for tat, and I think I've been talking about it. It is a very well thought out strategy because this terminology and the philosophy of tit for tat, especially President Trump very well understands, and Marco Rubio and Hegseth and America's leadership, they understand this analogy, evening the score, even the score, we have in it. I have to hit back. So that is our doctrine."

"So justice has been served absolutely, our doctrine of tit for tat has been demonstrated and it has been demonstrated not only to Pakistan, to the world at large, and also, by the way, remember in the subcontinent because there are other nations in our subcontinent who have been also needling us off and on okay, surely not in the military sense, but otherwise Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives once in a while in Nepal, though we maintain very balanced relations with all of them, but I think it is and was, and it is important for our other neighbours also to understand that India has muscle and India will punch. India is not a soft nation anymore," he added.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning.

He praised PM Modi's leadership and called him a "hands-on leader." He said that PM Modi stayed up all night as the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, he said, "I think Prime Minister Modi himself in any case is a very hands-on leader and a decision of this high importance and high stakes, let's say. And decision making. The prime minister stayed up all night apparently right with his top advisers of course whatever was being done and conducted was by the armed forces, but our civilian leadership was absolutely up and on top of the job because you never know what instant new decision has to be taken by the highest of authorities in the country. So, the prime minister was absolutely hands on and observing. The proceedings of this exercise, this retaliation of this justice being served, both it's justice served to the people of India and it is justice served to the terror organisations who undertake such actions against India."

He expressed gratitude to Israel and other thinking nations for supporting India. He said, "Absolutely, Israel supports India and we are thankful to the support of Israel as we are thankful to the support of all right thinking nations in the world, but once again it demonstrates India's will and determination to not let any terror activity go unanswered on our soil. A simple doctrine of tit for tat."

He stated that Indians officials has informed governments of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and UK that they have targeted only terror infrastructure and not hit any military, civilian or economic infrastructure.

On senior officials speaking to counterparts of several nations to brief them regarding steps taken by India, Sachdev stated, "Absolutely, as I was saying that these are the countries who can have influence and who can arm twist Pakistan okay because of their various muscles that they have. Saudi has a financial muscle with Pakistan. United Arab Emirates also has a financial muscle with Pakistan. America has a financial and military muscle with Pakistan. And of course the United Kingdom."

"So, our Foreign Ministry and also Russia being a large player would be and has been in constant touch with these governments and also you see, we are informing them that we have targeted only and only terror camps and terror bases. We have not hit any military, any civilian or any economic targets in Pakistan, so it's a precision strike to root out the terror infrastructure, the terror bases, it has nothing to do with the state of Pakistan, the military, the economic infrastructure, or the civilians. So, Pakistan should calibrate its response. Pakistan should not react out of proportion again," he added.

Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries, including the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia, to brief them on the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bases in Pakistan and PoJK.

On Jaishankar's statement that there is zero tolerance for terrorism, Sachdev said, "What Minister Jaishankar says, zero tolerance for terrorism. You see, it means then we have to show that we have zero tolerance and this attack, this strike is a demonstration that we have zero tolerance. By merely saying that we have zero tolerance and you have been hit and not doing anything does not complete the task. Saying that we have used zero tolerance and then acting upon it and then demonstrating it to the world and more than to the world demonstrating it to Pakistan itself, to the terrorists itself...It's not only justice served, like, okay, fine, many of these terrorists and their trainers killed in the strike or their bases destroyed. It is also a terrorist strike into the minds of the future terrorists that if you think of any such step with regards to India, we have zero tolerance."

Hours after the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that "the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism." (ANI)

