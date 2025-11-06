DT
PT
Justice Suryakant BICC opens new avenues for cooperation, Justice Kaul terms it a unique transnational model

ANI
Updated At : 02:55 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Manama [Bahrain], November 6 (ANI): Justice Suryakant, Designate Chief Justice of India, has described the establishment of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) as a "significant milestone" for the region, saying it reflects a shared commitment to the rule of law, judicial excellence, and global commercial cooperation.

In a special message to the Bahrain judiciary, Justice Suryakant, who could not attend the event in person due to health reasons, extended his warm congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its judiciary on the launch of the BICC.

"I sincerely regret that I am unable to join you in person on this momentous occasion due to unforeseen personal circumstances," he said. "Nonetheless, I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its distinguished judiciary on the establishment of the Bahrain International Commercial Court."

Calling the creation of the BICC "a landmark not only for Bahrain but for the entire region," Justice Suryakant said it demonstrates "a deep commitment to the rule of law, judicial excellence, and the facilitation of global commerce."

He added, "For India, this development holds special significance. Our two nations share a relationship grounded in centuries of trade, cultural exchange, and mutual respect."

Justice Suryakant further stated, "The BICC's establishment opens new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the realms of arbitration, mediation, and commercial dispute resolution, where both our jurisdictions have demonstrated a synergetic belief in efficiency, fairness, and respect for transnational comity."

Expressing pride in India's participation, he said, "I take particular pride in the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ms. Pinky Anand to the bench of this newly founded Court a testament to the professional ties and collective confidence that bind our legal communities."

He concluded his message with optimism, stating, "May the BICC serve as a beacon of justice and an enduring bridge between Bahrain and India -- one that strengthens commercial conviction and deepens our shared pursuit of integrity, dialogue, and prosperity through law. Please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes for the continued success of this remarkable initiative."

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and now a member of the BICC's judicial panel, described the newly launched Court as a unique and forward-looking international framework for commercial justice, connecting Asia and the Gulf through law and collaboration.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Justice Kaul said, "The political and cultural relationship between India and Bahrain goes back thousands of years. The BICC is a collaborative initiative made possible with the help of Singapore and represents a truly transnational jurisdiction."

Explaining the distinctive structure of the Court, he said, "It is a cross-country judicial system with appeals lying in Singapore. This makes it a remarkable model of international cooperation in the field of arbitration and commercial dispute resolution."

Justice Kaul added that the BICC will enhance investor confidence, provide a neutral platform for resolving global trade disputes, and reinforce Bahrain's position as a regional centre for commercial justice. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

