Home / World / 'Justify your jobs', Musk presses on with firing threats

‘Justify your jobs’, Musk presses on with firing threats

A defiant threat by Elon Musk warning that federal employees will be given “a second chance” to respond to his email asking them to justify their jobs or risk termination is likely to spark another round of confusion across the...
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 04:34 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
A defiant threat by Elon Musk warning that federal employees will be given “a second chance” to respond to his email asking them to justify their jobs or risk termination is likely to spark another round of confusion across the US government on Tuesday.

Musk’s warning came after Trump administration officials told federal workers they did not have to respond to his weekend email.

