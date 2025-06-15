"Justin Trudeau was a very weak Canadian PM": Founder of Sikhs of America condemns support to Khalistanis

Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): Jasdip Singh Jesse, founder and Chairman of Sikhs of America shared his thoughts on Khalistani extremism and the evolving relationship between India and Canada.

Speaking to ANI from Washington, DC, Jesse expressed optimism about the changing dynamics under Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney.

Jesse said that the Khalistani support and influence that was prominent during Justin Trudeau's tenure as Prime Minister will diminish under Carney's leadership.

He described Trudeau as a "weak Prime Minister" with an agenda against India, which he believed is no longer a factor.

"...With PM Mark Carney, becoming the Prime Minister, I think the Khalistani support and the Khalistani influence that we saw in the past, i don't see it happening anymore. Justin Trudeau was a very weak Prime Minister, just like his father, and they had some kind of an agenda against India, which is gone...The Khalistani influence is not there...Khalistani are a very, very small percentage of the population...The majority of the Sikhs living outside India, love India, Punjab, and want India and Punjab to grow...I don't even consider Khalistanis as Sikhs as they don't work on Sikh principles...," said Jesse.

Jesse welcomed Canada's invitation to PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit, seeing it as a positive development in India-Canada relations. He commended Carney for inviting PM Modi and noted that it marks a new beginning for the two countries.

"This is a very good decision of Canada to invite PM Modi. India is a very strong nation...Good sense prevailed and I commend Canadian PM Mark Carney for inviting PM Modi. It is the beginning of a very good relationship...PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation and is going there. It is going to be a new beginning for India-Canada ties," he said.

Jesse also addressed Khalistani extremism in the US, alleging that rogue elements have been involved in human trafficking and manipulating youth through false promises of political asylum. He expects investigations into these cases under the new US administration.

"These rogue elements who under the name of Khalistani moment have been doing all kind of illegal trade here. We have seen them involved in human trafficking, when all these youth who were coming to these foreign nations under the dunkey route, they were being victimized and manipulated by the so-called Khalistani leaders such as Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and then used for the referendum and giving them false promises that would get them political asylum and all these kind of things. With US President Trump coming, all this has stopped and there are going to be investigations into all these false immigration cases...This is going to have a big influence on Canadian immigration too...," he said.

Jesse emphasised the importance of unity among Indians living abroad, regardless of their religious backgrounds. He condemned attacks on places of worship and divisive tactics, stressing that Sikhs value and respect all religions and have always been supportive of India

Jesse told ANI that he does not consider Khalistanis as Sikhs because they act against the principles of Sikhism.

"I think Khalistanis, I don't even consider them Sikh. They are not Sikhs because they don't work on Sikh principles and so it's a very small percentage, and I don't think they have the influence on this new government," he said.

Talking about Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit, Jesse welcomed the decision, saying that good sense prevailed as India being the fourth largest economy in the world could not be ignored.

Jesse said that the invite given to PM Modi is the beginning of a very good relationship.

When asked about his views on the coming future of India-Canada relations as the ties were strained, as Trudeau-led administration gave a free run to such anti-India sentiments, Jesse said that this government will stop supporting Khalistani elements.

He added that the Khalistanis carried out human trafficking and as the support for them ceased now, this will have a huge impact on the immigrations in North America.

Jesse said that these rogue elements running in the name of Khalistan, manipulate youth that come in through the illegal dunki route and give them the false promise of political asylum.

Jesse further said that he condemned all kinds of violence. He said that there is nothing wrong with peaceful protests, but their acts of vandalism, especially in Hindu temples- places of worship, were wrong.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Canada to participate in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis from June 16-17. (ANI)

