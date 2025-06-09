DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Kabul faces severe water crisis, may run dry by 2030: Mercy Corps

Kabul faces severe water crisis, may run dry by 2030: Mercy Corps

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): Mercy Corps has warned of a severe water crisis in Kabul, where seven million residents risk running dry by 2030 if urgent action is not taken, Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

Over the past decade, Kabul's groundwater levels have dropped by up to 30 meters due to rapid population growth and climate change, with half of the city's deep wells drying up, Khaama Press said.

Dayne Curry, Mercy Corps' Afghanistan director, emphasised the crisis, stating, "The absence of water means communities will be forced to leave. Without intervention, large-scale migration and increased hardship will follow for the people of Afghanistan," according to Khaama Press.

Advertisement

The report also highlights that water extraction far exceeds natural replenishment rates, threatening public health and social stability. Contamination from sewage, salinity, and arsenic has worsened access to safe drinking water for many households, Khaama Press noted.

Since 2001, Kabul's population has grown sevenfold, complicating water management amid inadequate infrastructure and governance. The Panjshir River water pipeline project could supply two million people but requires funding and support, Khaama Press added.

Advertisement

Water resource expert Najibullah Sadid warned, "Kabul is facing a crisis with no return path unless immediate action is taken," urging focus on sustainable projects to save the city.

Mercy Corps' alert calls for urgent international support and effective local governance to prevent a catastrophic drought in Kabul's coming decade. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts