Kabul residents urge restrictions on loudspeakers as noise pollution worsens

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Noise pollution, long a part of daily life in Kabul, has become a serious environmental and social concern, with residents calling on authorities to impose limits on loudspeakers used by street vendors, Tolo News reported.

Residents say vendors' constant use of loudspeakers has turned public spaces into noisy and unsettling areas.

Omar, a Kabul resident, said: "From six in the morning, they shout about mineral water with loud voices, without considering if someone in the house is sick. It continues like this from six in the morning until evening."

Firoz, another resident, echoed the frustration. "The loudspeakers are on until 9 or 10 at night. We ask the government to place restrictions on the use of loudspeakers by these individuals," he said.

Another resident added: "At the very least, they should lower the volume or use them only in designated areas."

Officials acknowledge the problem but say changing habits will take time. According to a municipal representative, thousands of loudspeakers have already been collected and citizens are being urged to cooperate.

Nematullah Barakzai, a representative of Kabul Municipality, explained: "The municipality works on two fronts, with the main one being cultural awareness. We always run awareness programs in schools, districts, neighborhoods, and mosques to inform people that noise pollution is a serious nuisance for residents."

As Tolo News noted, authorities argue that noise has become embedded in Kabul's market culture, complicating efforts to fully eliminate the problem.

In the past, some residents suggested that vendors display written prices for goods to avoid using loudspeakers.

Tolo News reported that despite these appeals, noise pollution remains a persistent challenge across the city. (ANI)

