Kabul schoolgirls renew call for reopening of schools

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 23 (ANI): Female students in the Afghan capital have once again appealed for the reopening of schools and educational institutions that have remained shuttered under the Islamic Emirate's restrictions, urging authorities to allow girls to resume their education, reported Tolo news.

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The renewed calls come amid ongoing limitations on girls' schooling that have left many young Afghans without access to formal education.

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A number of schoolgirls expressed deep frustration over the continued closure of educational facilities, saying that their futures are imperilled by the lack of schooling opportunities. Mojda, a student from Takhar province, explained her family's journey to seek education in Kabul only to find that "after schools were closed, we came to Kabul with our family to study in courses, but those were also shut down." "Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen school doors for girls," she said, highlighting the emotional and academic toll of the prolonged shutdown.

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Another student, Sama, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the urgency of restoring access to education. "Our demand is that schools reopen so we can study. Afghan girls no longer have hope, and their only hope is education," she told Tolo News. The girls' pleas come at a time when the restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan have drawn international attention and criticism from human rights organisations.

Women's rights activists have also weighed in on the impact of the closures, describing the situation as a violation of fundamental rights. Lamia Shirzai, an advocate for educational access, told local media that with the start of a new year, "school and university doors must be reopened as soon as possible based on the interests of the Afghan people, so the country does not fall behind in regional and global competition." Activists argue that long-term exclusion from schooling not only harms individual prospects but also poses broader social and economic consequences for Afghanistan's future.

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Husnia, another student, described her concern about being stuck at home after completing sixth grade, saying, "I am very worried because I have finished sixth grade and may have to stay at home afterwards and not be able to progress. I ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls because they have big dreams." Her words reflect a wider sentiment among Afghan girls determined to pursue education despite imposing restrictions.

Following political changes in Afghanistan, widespread constraints were placed on girls' education, with doors to schools and universities remaining closed to many. International human rights organisations have repeatedly emphasised that access to education is a fundamental human right, and depriving girls of this right could have long-lasting adverse effects on Afghan society. (ANI)

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