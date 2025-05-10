Kaja Kallas welcomes stoppage of military actions between India and Pakistan

Brussels [Belgium], May 10 (ANI): The European Union has welcomed the stoppage of military actions between India and Pakistan, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas emphasising the importance of maintaining peace.

"Just spoke again with Dr S Jaishankar and Ishaq Dar. The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region," Kallas posted on X.

Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, confirmed this by posting: "HRVP Kaja Kallas held several calls in the past days with both sides to help bring tensions down. Her message tonight after the announcement of a ceasefire..."

The EU's call for maintaining the ceasefire follows diplomatic endorsements from the United States, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the agreement. Vance commended the leadership of both India and Pakistan, stating, "Great work from the President's team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire."

Rubio, who played a direct role in the US diplomatic efforts, detailed the process on social media. "Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," he wrote.

Rubio further confirmed that both countries had agreed to an immediate end to hostilities and to begin talks on a broader range of issues at a neutral site. "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had earlier confirmed the ceasefire, stating on X, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." His statement highlighted India's ongoing commitment to combating terrorism while supporting peace.

The de-escalation comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that American mediation was instrumental in securing the agreement.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also supported the announcement, posting, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." (ANI)

