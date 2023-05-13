Kamala begins poll fundraising in Georgia

Washington, May 12
US Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off fundraising for Democrats’ 2024 re-election campaign in the swing state of Georgia on Friday, as she and President Joe Biden start to tap donors who contributed over $1 billion to the 2020 campaign.
Harris will headline the Democratic Party of Georgia’s “Spring Soiree” fundraiser — a gathering expected to have hundreds of attendees. She will also attend a private fundraiser hosted by the Democratic National Committee, a White House official said.
The events come a day after Biden began his 2024 fundraising spree and attended two events in New York hosted by wealthy donors, where he addressed concerns about his age and said the upcoming campaign could be “a pretty ugly” one. Biden launched his re-election bid in April with a promise to protect personal freedoms. — Reuters
