DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Kamala Harris 'outraged' after 5-year-old child detained by US Immigration authorities

Kamala Harris 'outraged' after 5-year-old child detained by US Immigration authorities

As per CNN, the child and the family are originally from Ecuador

article_Author
ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 03:13 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@KamalaHarris/X
Advertisement

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris came down sharply against the American Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a five-year-old child was taken to a detention centre in Texas. In a post on X, Harris said that the child should be at home with the family and "not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center."

Advertisement

She added, "I am outraged, and you should be too."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to Harris, Tricia McLaughlin who is the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE did not use the child as a bait and in a post on X said that the ICE operation on January 20 was aimed at arresting the father of the child. As per McLaughlin, the father abandoned the child and ICE made several attempts to get the mother of the child to take the custody. She said that the father told ICE officers of wanting the child to remain with him.

"Our officer's made multiple attempts to get the alleged mother who was inside the house to take custody of her child. Officers even assured her she would NOT be taken her into custody. The alleged mother refused to accept custody of the child. The father told officers he wanted the child to remain with him.

Advertisement

During this situation, agitators swarmed the scene and began yelling and blowing horns, scaring the child.

"Our officers primary concern during the entire operation was the safety and welfare of the child. Following the mother's abandonment of the child, officers abided by the father's wishes to keep the child with him and even got the child McDonald's and played his favourite music. Father and son are together at Dilley."

She further said that parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.

"This is consistent with past administration's immigration enforcement. Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way", McLaughlin said on X.

Citing Zena Stenvik, superintendent of the school district in Columbia Heights, CNN reported that the pre-schooler was removed from the family's running car.

As per CNN, the child and the family are originally from Ecuador and had presented themselves to the border officers in Texas in December 2024 to apply for asylum, as per the family's lawyer, Marc Prokosch, who made the remarks during a press conference Thursday evening.

"These are not illegal aliens. They came properly. They came legally, and are pursuing a legal pathway", Prokosch said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts