Kanpur man stranded in Qatar returns home with embassy help

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Shibu Khan, a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was stranded in Qatar without his passport or any other legal documents, has safely returned to India with assistance from the Embassy of India in Doha.

Advertisement

Khan had found himself in a difficult situation after losing access to essential travel documents, which made it challenging for him to establish contact with his employer or make arrangements for his return. The situation was further complicated by prevailing tensions in the region, as his family grew increasingly anxious due to reports about Iranian attacks in Qatar.

Advertisement

"I would like to thank my government and the people of the embassy here in Doha for providing help swiftly. I can go home because of them," Khan said in a self-made video.

Advertisement

With no valid identification or travel papers, Khan faced significant hurdles in navigating local systems and securing a safe passage back home. His condition highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by expatriate workers during times of crisis, especially when documentation issues arise.

In response, the Embassy of India in Doha extended timely support to Khan. Officials facilitated the issuance of an Emergency Certificate, enabling him to travel despite the absence of his passport. In addition, the embassy provided minor financial assistance and helped arrange his flight ticket back to India amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

Advertisement

The coordinated efforts by the Indian mission ensured that Khan could return home safely, offering relief to his family, who had been closely monitoring developments and remained concerned about his well-being.

Upon his arrival in India, Khan expressed gratitude towards the Embassy of India in Doha for their prompt intervention and support during a period of uncertainty. His safe return underscores the role played by Indian missions abroad in assisting nationals facing distress, particularly during emergencies and geopolitical tensions.

The incident also reflects the importance of consular support mechanisms in safeguarding the interests of Indian citizens overseas, especially in regions experiencing instability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)