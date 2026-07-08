DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Karachi-bound K2 Airways cargo plane goes missing over Arabian Sea

Karachi-bound K2 Airways cargo plane goes missing over Arabian Sea

article_Author
ANI
Karachi, Updated At : 12:01 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A cargo plane flying from Sharjah to Karachi disappeared from tracking screens over the Arabian Sea late on Tuesday night, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

The K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 jet lost connection with the monitoring base roughly 300 kilometres west of Karachi during its approach to Pakistani airspace, according to the report.

Advertisement

The captain had reported a technical problem mid-flight and sought assistance from the regional control base.

Advertisement

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the missing commercial freighter was carrying five crew members.

The PAA stated that the flight crew reported a tracking instrument failure at 9:18 pm while being monitored by the Karachi Area Control Centre (ACC). However, by 9:21 pm, technical monitors noted that the aircraft was "rapidly descending" and executing an abrupt change in course.

Advertisement

Immediately afterwards, "radar contact and communication were lost" at a distance of nearly 287 kilometres west of Karachi.

The jet had reportedly encountered an operational anomaly with its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) soon after departure, which compromised tracking accuracy near Sharjah.

"Preliminary ADS-B data indicate a loss of altitude, followed by a climb, and then a second, sudden and dramatic loss of altitude," global flight-tracking portal FlightRadar stated.

The final broadcast transmission from the jet was logged at an altitude of 1,100 feet above mean sea level, with a "reported vertical rate of -22,400 feet per minute".

The recent mishap serves as a grim reminder of Pakistan's chronically compromised aviation safety record, evoking memories of one of the country's most devastating air disasters.

In May 2020, a Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet carrying 98 people ploughed into a residential colony near Karachi Airport during a botched landing attempt, killing almost everyone on board.

A subsequent government inquiry exposed systemic professional negligence, concluding that egregious human error by the pilot, co-pilot, and the air traffic control teams directly caused the fatal crash.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts