Karachi grinds to halt as strike exposes public anger over Pakistan’s fuel burden

Karachi [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Karachi witnessed widespread commercial closures as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a nationwide strike against the petroleum levy, high fuel prices and agreements with independent power producers (IPPs). The shutdown brought major markets across the metropolis to a standstill, while scattered incidents of violence and arson marred the protest, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, major commercial areas, including Jodia Bazaar, Bolton Market, Saddar’s electronics and mobile markets, and Chemical Market, remained closed. Businesses in Gulbahar, Pak Colony, Qayyumabad, Marble Market, and MA Jinnah Road also observed the strike.

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Bohri Bazaar and areas around Empress Market were similarly affected. Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan said virtually all trading centres participated. Traffic remained noticeably lighter, while around 10 to 15 per cent of petrol stations initially stayed closed before most resumed operations later in the day.

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The shutdown, however, was accompanied by disturbances in several areas. At Korangi Crossing, unidentified individuals allegedly torched a motorcycle, chairs and tyres, blocking traffic and forcing nearby businesses to close. Police later detained six people over alleged arson, violence and picketing.

Violence was also reported at Qaddafi Chowk in Orangi Town, where an altercation reportedly broke out between JI supporters and shopkeepers after alleged attempts to close businesses forcibly. Four traders and two JI workers were injured, with several people taken into police custody. JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan rejected responsibility for the violence, describing those involved as “miscreant elements,” as cited by The Express Tribune.

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He stated that the strike had received widespread voluntary support and demanded the immediate abolition of the petroleum levy. Monem claimed that Rs1.7 trillion had been extracted from the public through IPP arrangements and warned of an expanded protest campaign if the government failed to withdraw the levy. He also threatened further action if detained workers were not released, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)