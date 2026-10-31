Karachi LPG prices being nearly double official rate, exposes government’s failure to protect consumers

Karachi [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Karachi residents are facing another severe blow to their household budgets as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have surged sharply, with the market rate reaching Rs550 per kilogram after increasing by Rs50 within just 24 hours. The prevailing price is almost twice the officially notified rate, highlighting the growing gap between government regulations and ground realities, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, market sources stated that Iranian LPG shipments have failed to reach Karachi's markets, creating a supply deficit that local marketing companies are allegedly exploiting by charging arbitrary prices. Difficulties surrounding LPG imports from Iran have further complicated the supply situation, forcing consumers to depend on increasingly expensive domestic supplies. The price escalation has also dealt a significant blow to LPG retailers. Shopkeepers complained that marketing companies were delivering gas at excessively high rates, leaving them with little room to maintain their businesses. Several vendors reported a decline of up to 50 per cent in sales following the latest increase, as customers cut down on purchases to cope with rising costs.

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For households without access to piped natural gas, however, switching to an alternative fuel is hardly an option. Consumers stated that they had no choice but to purchase LPG despite its escalating price. The crisis is also raising concerns about a wider increase in the cost of living, with higher fuel expenses likely to translate into increased transport fares, tandoor prices and bakery products, burdening consumers across the region, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Market observers have stated that the situation could worsen if Iranian supplies remain disrupted and authorities fail to intervene effectively. The absence of strict monitoring and enforcement could allow suppliers and marketing companies to continue exploiting the shortage, further weakening consumer protection, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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