Karachi [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): During an Azaadi Convention organized by the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday, members of the media, labor unions, academia, legal experts, and politicians raised concerns about the necessity of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), as reported by Dawn.

Set against a gray background marked with splashes of red ink symbolizing blood, alongside images of a pen, notebook, camera, and microphone breaking free from bondage, speakers took to the podium one by one to caution about the impending dangers posed by Peca, which they claimed was hastily enacted without consideration of its adverse consequences, according to Dawn.

Senior Analyst, Mazhar Abbas highlighted the gravity of the matter, stating that the law aims to regulate the media.

"The Peca law resembles martial law," he expressed, adding that previously, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) was utilized to control electronic media, similar to how the Press and Publication Ordinance of the past was implemented to restrict the press.

"Currently, they assert that Peca is intended to address issues of misinformation and cybercrime, but in reality, it is designed to limit the right to information," he remarked as cited by Dawn.

On this occasion, senior PPP leader and former senator Raza Rabbani described the Peca law as a malign policy. "Digital freedom is already under excessive control, and now it will be stifled further," he stated.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Rehman Korai reminded the audience that over the years, lawyers and journalists have defended the rights of the populace and supported movements that evolved into national causes and that the current circumstances demand a similar response from them. "Cease the injustices now, or you will end up as a subordinate who submits to all forms of oppression," he said.

During the event, the KPC adopted a resolution urging the government to refrain from meddling with the media and called on political parties to scrutinize this legislation. It also insisted that all media organizations provide salaries and health benefits for their employees. It vowed to continue its struggle against the unjust Peca Act. (ANI)

