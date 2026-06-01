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Home / World / Karachi University teachers' protest disrupts exams, students fear academic delays

Karachi University teachers' protest disrupts exams, students fear academic delays

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): Nearly 50,000 students at Karachi University (KU), Pakistan's largest public university, are facing uncertainty as a teachers' boycott of semester examinations over alleged unpaid dues has entered its fourth week, according to Dawn.

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Dawn reported that the protest, which began on May 5, has brought examinations to a standstill and raised concerns among students and parents over delays in the academic calendar, possible shortening of future semesters, and the loss of scheduled semester breaks. Students have also criticised the lack of intervention by the Sindh provincial government, particularly the chief minister, who serves as the controlling authority for public universities in the province, Dawn said.

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The teachers have been boycotting semester examinations over the non-payment of dues related to evening classes, exam supervision, paper setting, copy checking, leave encashment, house ceiling benefits and other payments. According to the report, the teachers have also demanded an investigation into the university's financial situation and have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are addressed.

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The prolonged dispute has heightened frustration among students. One student told Dawn, "I don't want to continue further studies at KU anymore. I'm so fed up with this broken system," adding that despite paying fees on time, students were not receiving services commensurate with the costs.

A first-year student from the Department of International Relations told Dawn that she had spent weeks preparing for her first-semester examinations only to see them postponed without notice. "This uncertainty has completely disrupted my plans and added unnecessary stress," she said, expressing concern that any rescheduled examinations could consume the semester break.

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Students from various departments also voiced concerns about the impact of the delay on future academic activities. They also criticised rising university fees, saying the cost of education at KU was increasingly approaching that of private institutions without a corresponding improvement in facilities and services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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