DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): A young man named Saad Younis was kidnapped in Karachi's Azizabad area by scammers posing as buyers after he posted an online ad to sell his iPhone, ARY News reported.

Advertisement

The suspects, who were driving a car, tricked Saad into checking his phone, then assaulted him and took him away.

During the ordeal, Younis was brutally beaten but managed to escape by jumping out of the moving car near Ghareebabad railway crossing. The attackers escaped with his iPhone, leaving him injured, as per ARY News.

Advertisement

He was rushed to a private hospital for initial treatment and later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi due to the severity of his injuries. A case has been registered at the Azizabad police station based on Saad's complaint. The Karachi police are actively working on the case, utilising CCTV footage and modern technology to track down and arrest the suspects involved in the violent abduction¹.

Earlier, a three-year-old boy named Hussain Ali, kidnapped three months ago from Karachi's Shah Latif Town, was discovered begging by his uncle, ending a desperate family search.

Advertisement

According to ARY News, the boy had disappeared on May 5, 2025, and despite the family's tireless efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until his uncle spotted him leaving the mosque after prayers.

Acting swiftly, the uncle detained the suspect, identified as Shehryar, with the help of bystanders and handed him over to the authorities.

The police have taken the suspect, identified as Shehryar, who, according to officials, has admitted to the office during initial questioning that his father-in-law, Sultan, had given him the child.

A case was previously lodged by the family at the Shah Latif Town police station.

The police are further investigating the matter to nab a possible child abduction and begging racket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts