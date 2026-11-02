Karachi’s constant power cuts, gas shortage irk citizens as Pakistan Peoples Party stages protest

Karachi [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has stepped up pressure on Karachi’s electricity and gas providers, staging a protest rally against persistent power cuts and inadequate gas supplies that have disrupted daily life across Lyari and other neighbourhoods of the city’s South District, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the demonstration began at Lyari Gate and concluded outside the Karachi Press Club. The protesters stated that the party would organise demonstrations outside the headquarters of K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) if the prolonged outages continued without corrective measures.

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The rally was led by PPP South District President Javed Nagori and attended by MNA Sardar Nabil Gabol, senior party figures, local representatives, party workers, women and residents from Lyari, Saddar, Burns Road, Garden and other affected localities.

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Addressing the gathering, Gabol criticised KE's performance, saying repeated engagements with the company's officials at both the national and provincial assembly levels had failed to bring any meaningful improvement in electricity services or its treatment of consumers.

He pledged that the PPP would continue raising the issue at every available platform in coordination with its South District leadership until both utility companies addressed public grievances. The demonstrators chanted slogans against KE and SSGC, demanding an end to prolonged electricity and gas shortages.

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Nagori accused KE of subjecting Lyari residents to excessive loadshedding, claiming that several neighbourhoods endured power cuts lasting up to 16 hours daily, with some areas experiencing outages of as long as 21 hours. He also questioned SSGC's failure to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies despite collecting payments from consumers for newly installed pipelines across Karachi, as highlighted by Dawn.

Nagori also referred to the Sindh government's distribution of solar systems among thousands of households, linking the initiative to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's announcement of providing 300 units of free electricity, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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