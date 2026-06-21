Karachi [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): The city's fragile infrastructure came under renewed scrutiny after another major water supply disruption left thousands of residents without access to water, highlighting persistent governance and planning failures. A key 48-inch diameter water pipeline was damaged during construction work on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project along University Road, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the incident occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1 in the Safoora area, where excavation activities reportedly ruptured a significant section of the main water transmission line. The damaged portion measured approximately 8 to 10 feet, resulting in a substantial water leak and forcing authorities to immediately halt supply through the affected network. Officials from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) launched emergency repair operations following the rupture.

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However, the damage has severely impacted water distribution across several densely populated localities, including parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PIB Colony, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Sharifabad and surrounding neighbourhoods. Residents already grappling with chronic water shortages have been left facing additional hardship amid intense summer temperatures. Repair work is expected to take between 24 and 48 hours, meaning affected communities could remain without a regular water supply for up to two days.

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The latest breakdown has also raised serious concerns regarding oversight and coordination between infrastructure development agencies and utility service providers. KWSC officials revealed that this is the fifth incident in recent weeks in which water pipelines have been damaged during ongoing Red Line BRT construction activities, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The recurring accidents have fueled criticism of project management practices and the apparent lack of safeguards to protect critical public utilities. As Karachi continues to battle a worsening water crisis, repeated disruptions are increasing residents' reliance on expensive private water tankers. Authorities have yet to announce any accountability measures or a strategy to prevent similar incidents as construction work continues across the city, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)