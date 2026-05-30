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Home / World / Karachi's neglect of water infrastructure fuels agricultural collapse, land grabs

Karachi's neglect of water infrastructure fuels agricultural collapse, land grabs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Karachi's agricultural belt is facing a deepening crisis as decades of neglect, poor maintenance, and weak governance have left dozens of rainwater dams in disrepair, threatening farming communities across Malir, Gadap, and Bin Qasim Town. The deterioration of these structures has sharply reduced water storage capacity, causing groundwater levels to fall and placing immense pressure on farmers, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, experts stated that the city's outskirts once benefited from an extensive network of seasonal rivers and streams. Research indicates that Karachi and surrounding regions contain 78 seasonal waterways that could support groundwater recharge if existing dams were restored and new reservoirs constructed.

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Environmentalists argue that rehabilitating more than 50 dams would help conserve rainwater, reduce urban flooding, and protect agricultural lands from further decline. Officials say Karachi has received above-average rainfall in recent years, yet authorities have failed to capitalise on it.

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Climate change has intensified rainfall variability and increased temperatures, making water conservation more critical than ever. Despite these challenges, maintenance of several dams has been ignored for years due to funding shortages and administrative inefficiency. Environmental activist Akhtar Rasool stated that many reservoirs have become clogged with silt, drastically reducing their effectiveness.

Illegal extraction of sand and gravel, combined with deforestation, has further weakened groundwater recharge. As a result, farmers in distant areas are often forced to drill hundreds of feet deeper to access water.

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Officials from the Public Health Engineering Department admitted that all 12 dams under their supervision have suffered significant deterioration and require urgent rehabilitation. In contrast, dams maintained by the Irrigation Department reportedly remain in better condition due to regular upkeep, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Local landowners fear the consequences extend beyond water scarcity. Farmers struggling with declining yields and electricity shortages are increasingly compelled to sell land at low prices. Much of this land is then converted into housing projects and informal settlements, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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