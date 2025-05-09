Kartarpur Sahib Corridor services suspended indefinitely, says Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the escalation of tensions with Pakistan and indiscriminate firing from the neighbouring country across the Line of Control (LoC), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended until further notice

"In light of the current security situation, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended until further directions," Misri said while addressing a joint press briefing in the national capital.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre-long corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India has shut its side of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Misri also said that "The Indus Waters Treaty is in abeyance and as such, I have nothing further to add to the decision that was announced by the Cabinet Committee on Security."

Addressing questions on a key IMF meeting today to approve fresh bailout funds to Pakistan , Misri said, "As far as the IMF bailout is concerned, you have the knowledge that IMF today is holding a meeting. We will share our perspective with fellow members. It depends on the board what the final verdict is."

Misri further said that India had responded in a "responsible and just way" to the activities carried out by Pakistan early this morning.

In a major escalation along the western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

The Foreign Secretary rejects Pakistan's "outrageous claims" that Indian army had targeted its own cities

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Instead of owning up to its actions, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claims that it is the Indian armed forces that is targeting its own cities like Amritsar and trying to blame Pakistan. They are well-versed in such actions as their history would show."

"Pakistan spread disinformation that India targeted the Nankama Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack, which is yet another blatant lie," Misri said.

Addressing today's press briefing today Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Qureshi explained that the Indian armed forces intercepted and neutralised many of the drones using both direct (kinetic) and indirect (non-kinetic) methods. "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressing the same briefing, said, "Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on May 7 at 08:30 pm. Pakistan is using a civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response. This is unsafe for unsuspecting civil airliners, including international flights that fly near IB between India and Pakistan."

She added, "As you have seen, the airspace on the Indian side is absolutely devoid of civil air traffic due to our declared closure. However, there are civil airlines flying the air route between Karachi and Lahore." Singh noted that the Indian Air Force demonstrated restraint, ensuring the safety of international civil carriers.

In response to the Pakistani attack, Indian armed forces launched armed drones targeting four air defence sites in Pakistan, one of which destroyed an air defence radar. Pakistani forces also engaged in heavy-calibre artillery shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) using armed drones, which resulted in some losses and injuries to Indian army personnel. Pakistani forces also suffered significant losses due to Indian retaliatory fire.

On Thursday, Pakistan escalated tensions further by targeting Jammu using Hamas-style missiles aimed at multiple areas. Defence sources indicated that the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple low-cost rockets were used to target cities.

The Pakistani retaliation followed India's Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB). Indian armed forces also neutralised a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. (ANI)

