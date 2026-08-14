DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Kartarpur Sahib corridor should be reopened": UK MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi raises NRI concerns in Punjab

"Kartarpur Sahib corridor should be reopened": UK MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi raises NRI concerns in Punjab

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:28 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): UK Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Thursday urged the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and called for greater coordination between India and countries including the UK, Canada, the US, and Australia to address issues faced by the Indian diaspora.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Dhesi said he had raised the matter during discussions with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Advertisement

"See, here, discussions were also held with the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Dhami Sahab. I suggested that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor should be reopened so that they can propose this to the government as soon as possible, as this would allow many devotees to visit," he said.

Advertisement

The services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor were suspended with effect from May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dhesi met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigrah and also thanked the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, for the formal welcome during the Assembly Session.

Advertisement

"I also had various meetings in Chandigarh, including with the Honourable Chief Minister. I also want to extend my deep gratitude to the Honourable Speaker for the formal welcome during the Assembly session," he said.

The UK MP said he raised several issues concerning Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with Punjab ministers, particularly the need for more direct international air connectivity from the state.

"I also had the opportunity to raise various issues concerning NRIs with the ministers. Specifically, regarding direct flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh to the UK and other countries worldwide. I believe this will boost trade, business, and tourism here," Dhesi said.

Addressing security challenges affecting commercial sectors and community events, Dhesi pointed to transnational criminal activities and called for proactive international cooperation between Indian authorities and governments in the UK, Canada, Australia, and the US.

"These issues were raised alongside others. We also discussed the era of extortion we are currently facing, emphasising the need for strict action. There needs to be coordination between the Government of India and the governments of the UK, Canada, the USA, and Australia, as many people are facing difficulties," he said.

Dhesi further called for the speedy resolution of land disputes involving NRIs, saying such cases should be settled within a fixed timeframe. "Additionally, NRI land disputes should be settled as quickly as possible, in a time-bound manner. I have made a request to the Honourable Chief Minister regarding all these matters," he said.

Earlier, on August 10, Dhesi visited Chandigarh, holding high-level discussions with key Punjab leaders to explore developmental avenues, enhance regional connectivity, and address matters concerning the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community.

Dhesi, who represents the Slough constituency in the UK Parliament, met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, and Health Minister Balbir Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts