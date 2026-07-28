Kashmiri activists protest outside Pakistan Consulate in Bradford in UK over PoJK killings

Bradford [UK], July 28 (ANI): Kashmiri activists held a protest outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford on Tuesday against the "atrocities committed by Pakistan" in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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The protesters protested against the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following deaths during demonstrations in the region.

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Over the past two days, several people have reportedly been killed in firing by security forces in the Rawalakot and Mirpur areas of PoJK while they were protesting and demanding their basic rights.

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The protesters raised concerns over the "killings of people in PoJK", where security forces opened fire during protests in the Rawalakot and Mirpur areas over the past two days.

The demonstrations were organised against the denial of human rights to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

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The protests emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

Protesters also unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the authorities on Monday.

The JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached.

Following this, the Pakistani security forces opened fire on the demonstrators in the region.

At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed.

In a video message, Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the movement, said that the security forces targeted protesters and said several young people lost their lives in the firing.

"Today, the forces from Pakistan opened fire on our innocent youths. As a result, 14 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder, Omar Nazir Kashmiri. Other martyrs include a companion from Khaigala, one from Kotli city, one from Tattapani, one from Banja-Baspoor, one from Chhota Gala, and one from Haveli. In total, 14 have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Almost two dozen others are injured," Aslam said in the video message.

JAAC claimed that the number of people killed between June 5 and July 28 had risen to 67, referring to the deceased as "martyrs" and vowing to continue its movement. The claimed death toll has not been independently verified.

Protest leaders in PoJK have complained that the current electoral process has been manipulated to influence outcomes, undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions and also accused the authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has spread to Mirpur after the deadly violence in Rawalakot, with several social media accounts alleging that Pakisani security forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests. According to reports, several protesters have been killed in the incident. (ANI)

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