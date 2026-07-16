Kashmiri diaspora held anti-Pakistan protest outside Pakistan Consulate in Bradford

Bradford [UK], July 16 (ANI): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged an anti-Pakistan protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, United Kingdom, on July 15, alleging human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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The protest was organised on the call of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), with participants urging the international community to take note of what they described as state repression in PoJK. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Pakistan, accusing its security forces of human rights abuses in the region.

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The demonstrators alleged that Pakistani security forces had carried out killings, enforced abductions, raids on homes, and violence against civilians, including women and children. They also demanded that the rights and demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir be respected and addressed.

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During the protest, participants also called for a boycott of travel and tourism to Pakistan, urged people to avoid flying with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to stop remittances to Pakistan until their demands were met.

The demonstration formed part of a wider campaign by sections of the Kashmiri diaspora across the United Kingdom to draw international attention to the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and press for greater accountability over alleged human rights violations. (ANI)

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