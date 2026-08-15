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Home / World / Kashmiri diaspora holds black day protest in Bradford, demands end to Pakistani presence

Kashmiri diaspora holds black day protest in Bradford, demands end to Pakistani presence

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Bradford [UK] August 15 (ANI): Members of the British Kashmiri diaspora staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford on August 14, observing the occasion as a "Black Day" and voicing strong opposition to Pakistan's role in PoJK. Demonstrators wore black armbands and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoJK and an immediate end to their presence in the region.

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The protesters called for an end to what they described as a siege in Kashmir, urging Pakistan to respect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and allow them to decide their own political future. They alleged that Pakistan entered Kashmir with armed forces on October 22, 1947, leading to the division of the territory and contributing to the hardships faced by its people.

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According to the protesters, PoJK has remained under Pakistani control since 1947, while they alleged that serious human rights violations are taking place.

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They claimed that Pakistani forces have maintained a prolonged siege, entered civilian homes, killed and injured residents, and contributed to the disappearance of thousands of young people and civilians.

The demonstrators appealed to the UK Government and international human rights organisations to intervene and press Pakistan to end what they described as the ongoing repression of Kashmiris. They also demanded recognition of Kashmiri rights to self-governance, property, cultural identity, freedom of expression and independent journalism in PoJK.

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During the demonstration, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their campaign for political freedom, self-rule and the protection of Kashmiri identity and rights.

They urged the international community, particularly the British Government and human rights organisations, to take immediate note of the situation and work towards safeguarding the fundamental human, political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people in PoJK. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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