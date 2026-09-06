DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester protests Pakistan’s rights abuses in PoJK

Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester protests Pakistan’s rights abuses in PoJK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:32 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manchester [UK], September 6 (ANI): Kashmiri residents in Britain staged a large demonstration in Manchester after learning that Federal Minister Fazal Chaudhry was expected to attend an event at a local community centre, according to members of the protesting community.

The demonstration brought together members of the Kashmiri diaspora who sought to draw attention to what they described as serious human rights and civil liberties concerns in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Protesters raised objections to alleged restrictions on freedoms, arrests, security operations and the use of force against civilians.

Advertisement

Carrying messages highlighting their concerns, the demonstrators called for greater accountability over allegations involving the treatment of Kashmiri men, women and children. They demanded independent and impartial investigations into reported incidents of killings, excessive force, arbitrary arrests and other alleged violations.

Advertisement

The protesters stated that their campaign was directed at policies and actions they believe have adversely affected the people of the region, rather than at the Pakistani population as a whole. They also maintained that the demonstration was conducted as a peaceful expression of political and human rights concerns.

Members of the diaspora alleged that continuing security measures in PoJK have contributed to fear and hardship among civilians. They cited reported arrests, raids, restrictions on movement and communication, and alleged intimidation as issues requiring greater scrutiny.

Advertisement

The protesters called on the British government, international human rights organisations and the wider international community to pay closer attention to developments in the region. They urged international actors to support credible investigations into allegations of abuses and to press for accountability where violations are established.

The Manchester protest was described by organisers as part of a broader campaign by Kashmiri communities across the United Kingdom. Activists said they intended to continue raising concerns through peaceful and democratic channels.

The demonstrators also reaffirmed their commitment to British laws and democratic principles, saying future protests would remain lawful. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts