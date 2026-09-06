Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester protests Pakistan’s rights abuses in PoJK

Manchester [UK], September 6 (ANI): Kashmiri residents in Britain staged a large demonstration in Manchester after learning that Federal Minister Fazal Chaudhry was expected to attend an event at a local community centre, according to members of the protesting community.

The demonstration brought together members of the Kashmiri diaspora who sought to draw attention to what they described as serious human rights and civil liberties concerns in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Protesters raised objections to alleged restrictions on freedoms, arrests, security operations and the use of force against civilians.

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Carrying messages highlighting their concerns, the demonstrators called for greater accountability over allegations involving the treatment of Kashmiri men, women and children. They demanded independent and impartial investigations into reported incidents of killings, excessive force, arbitrary arrests and other alleged violations.

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The protesters stated that their campaign was directed at policies and actions they believe have adversely affected the people of the region, rather than at the Pakistani population as a whole. They also maintained that the demonstration was conducted as a peaceful expression of political and human rights concerns.

Members of the diaspora alleged that continuing security measures in PoJK have contributed to fear and hardship among civilians. They cited reported arrests, raids, restrictions on movement and communication, and alleged intimidation as issues requiring greater scrutiny.

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The protesters called on the British government, international human rights organisations and the wider international community to pay closer attention to developments in the region. They urged international actors to support credible investigations into allegations of abuses and to press for accountability where violations are established.

The Manchester protest was described by organisers as part of a broader campaign by Kashmiri communities across the United Kingdom. Activists said they intended to continue raising concerns through peaceful and democratic channels.

The demonstrators also reaffirmed their commitment to British laws and democratic principles, saying future protests would remain lawful. (ANI)

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