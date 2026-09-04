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Home / World / Kashmiri diaspora protest outside Pakistani Consulate in Bradford continues amid rain

Kashmiri diaspora protest outside Pakistani Consulate in Bradford continues amid rain

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Bradford [UK], September 4 (ANI): Despite persistent rain, members of the Kashmiri diaspora continued their sit-in outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford for the 85th consecutive day, demanding international attention to what they describe as human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Political activist Mahmood Kashmiri said the protesters' "basic demand" was the right to live with fundamental human rights. "Our basic demand is that we should be given the right to live. We should be given the basic human rights," Kashmiri said, alleging that Pakistani security forces had been given "full impunity against the Kashmiris. And those forces are murdering the Kashmiris," he alleged.

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Kashmiri also accused authorities of manipulating the electoral process in PoJK and called for international oversight of electio ns. "We want that in Kashmir, elections are conducted under the watch of the global bodies," he said.

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He further alleged that local Kashmiris in PoJK were being prevented from contesting elections, while political parties based in Pakistan were participating in the electoral process. "The people of Kashmir are not allowed to contest the elections. The people of Kashmir who are the heirs of Kashmir cannot contest the elections," Kashmiri said.

"In Kashmir, the political parties of Pakistan contest the elections," he alleged, adding that Kashmiris should be allowed to participate in the political process. So the people of the world should come and help us, so that the people of Kashmir can live their lives without any fear," he said.

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Another protester also compared the situation with developments in India and urged Pakistan to respond to public demands.  The protesters alleged that civilians, including women and children, had faced force and claimed that young people had been detained or moved to undisclosed locations. They also raised concerns over alleged road blockades and shortages of medicines and food.

The protesters appealed to the UK, UN and international human rights organisations to investigate the allegations and provide information about those they claim have been arrested or gone missing.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which protesters describe as PoJK's main protest movement, was banned by the regional government in June. The move was followed by heightened demonstrations and deadly clashes, according to protesters.

The Bradford demonstrators said their peaceful sit-in would continue until their concerns receive international attention. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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