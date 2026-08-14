Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford over violence in PoJK

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): The Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom has continued its protest in solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), raising concerns over reported violence, civilian deaths, prolonged military and security restrictions, and alleged disruptions to supplies of food and essential medicines.

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A sit-in protest is being held outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford in solidarity with the Public Action Committee and people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), who are demanding what protesters described as their fundamental rights, dignity, justice and democratic freedoms.

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The protesters have condemned the reported use of force against civilians and called for the protection of women, children and the wider civilian population.

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They have also urged authorities to immediately lift restrictions that are reportedly affecting access to essential food, medicines and other necessities.

The Kashmiri diaspora has called upon the international community and the United Nations to take notice of the situation and ensure that the fundamental human, democratic and political rights of the Kashmiri people are respected.

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The Bradford protest is aimed at expressing solidarity with people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), highlighting reported human rights concerns and calling for a peaceful and democratic resolution of the situation through dialogue rather than the use of force.

Speaking at the protest outside the Pakistan Consulate in Bradford on August 13, Zia Ahmed, a member of the British Kashmiri diaspora, said the fundamental human, democratic and political rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and recognised.

Ahmed expressed concern over the reported use of force against civilians, loss of civilian lives, prolonged restrictions and alleged disruption in the supply of essential food and medicines in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

He called upon the international community and the United Nations to take immediate notice of the situation and play an effective role in ensuring the protection and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

Ahmed further said that the legitimate demands of the people should be addressed through dialogue and a peaceful political process rather than through the use of force.

The protest in Bradford comes amid continuing concerns raised by Kashmiri groups and diaspora organisations over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Protesters have maintained that civilian safety and access to essential services must be prioritised while political differences are resolved through peaceful and democratic means. (ANI)

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