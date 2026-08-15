Kashmiri diaspora protests outside Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, demand withdrawal of forces from PoJK

Bradford [United Kingdom], August 15 (ANI): The Kashmiri diaspora on Friday (local time) held protests outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, United Kingdom, against the violent incidents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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Following the demonstration, protesters submitted a memorandum to a Pakistani diplomat addressed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, demanding that they withdraw the security forces from PoJK. The memorandum also called for an end to what protesters described as the use of force against the people of PoJK.

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The protest in Bradford comes amid continuing concerns raised by Kashmiri groups and diaspora organisations over the situation in PoJK. Protesters have maintained that civilian safety and access to essential services must be prioritised while political differences are resolved through peaceful and democratic means.

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A sit-in protest was also organised by the Kashmiri Diaspora outside the Pakistan Consulate on Friday in Bradford in solidarity with the Public Action Committee and the people of PoJK, who are demanding what protesters described as their fundamental rights, dignity, justice, and democratic freedoms.

The protesters have condemned the reported use of force against civilians and called for the protection of women, children, and the wider civilian population.

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They have also urged authorities to immediately lift restrictions that are reportedly affecting access to essential food, medicines, and other necessities.

The Kashmiri diaspora has called upon the international community and the United Nations to take notice of the situation and ensure that the fundamental human, democratic, and political rights of the Kashmiri people are respected.

The Bradford protest is aimed at expressing solidarity with the people in PoJK, highlighting reported human rights concerns, and calling for a peaceful and democratic resolution of the situation through dialogue rather than the use of force. (ANI)

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