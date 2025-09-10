Kathmandu Airport to reopen from today: Nepal Civil Aviation Authority

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 10 (ANI): The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced that Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport will reopen from today, lifting the suspension of flights imposed due to adverse circumstances.

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling."

The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects.

In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.

Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.

It also warned that "lawless individuals and groups" had infiltrated the movement and were engaging in dangerous criminal activities, including arson, looting, violent assaults, and even attempted rape.

"The Nepal Army expresses its gratitude to all citizens for their continued support in fulfilling their responsibility to maintain peace and security in the country in the current difficult situation. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property during the protests, everyone is requested to cooperate in efforts to control criminal activities," the release said.

"As various lawless individuals and groups are still infiltrating and committing acts of vandalism and arson, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement, keeping in mind the overall peace and security situation in the country, the curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country until 5 pm (1700 hrs) on Bhadra 25, 2082, and thereafter, the curfew order will continue until 6 am (0600 hrs) on Bhadra 26 tomorrow, and further information will be disseminated based on the analysis of the situation," it added.

The Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu was all charred after it was set on fire during the anti-corruption protest.

'Sital Niwas', the Nepalese Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu, was vandalised and set on fire by protesters during the protest.

The residence of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal in Kathmandu was set on fire yesterday amid the violent protest.

The former PM's wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, died during treatment after she sustained burn injuries in the fire.

Smoke continues to rise from the Nepalese media outlet Kantipur Media Group's headquarters, which was set on fire on Tuesday as the protest turned violent in Kathmandu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. (ANI)

