Katz urges Gazans: Topple Hamas, free the hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called on the people of Gaza to "remove Hamas and release all hostages" before the IDF expands its operations especially in the southern part of the Strip.

Following the IDF's announcement that it now controls the entire Morag corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis, the minister issued a statement to the population, noting that after this latest development, which has effectively cut off one town from the other and surrounded Rafah, "those interested will also be able to move voluntarily to various countries around the world, in accordance with the vision of the US president, which we are working to implement."

"Hamas leaders", Israel Katz added, "are hiding in tunnels with their families and in luxury hotels abroad with billions in their bank accounts, using you as hostages".

He also warned that intensive IDF activity will soon expand to additional places in most of Gaza and urged the people to evacuate the combat zones. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)