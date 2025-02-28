New Delhi [India] February 28 (ANI): The Qazaq Kuresi World Championship for adults was held in the national capital from February 25-27, with around 200 athletes from over 20 countries participating in the tournament. Over the course of two days, wrestlers (both men and women) competed in 16 weight categories, the Kazakhstan Embassy in India said in a statement.

Qazaq Kuresi is a traditional wrestling style of Kazakhstan, being one of their oldest sport. Wrestlers, also known as 'Baulans' dress in uniforms with blue or red stripes and corresponding belts. The goal is to throw one's opponent to the ground and have their shoulder touch it.

The national team of Kazakhstan at the major competition of the two-year cycle is represented by Bekzhan Tolepov, Jumazhan Kozhambekov, Ersultan Muzapparov, Nurdaulet Zharilgapov, Zarina Saripova, Rauza Nurmakhammetova, and Roza Nysantaykyzy, a statement from the Kazakhstan embassy in India read.

During the championship, videos from the "Kazakhstan Born Bold" media campaign are shown on the screens in the hall, aimed at showcasing the courage and confidence of Kazakhstan people, their spirit, uniqueness, and cultural heritage.

"The campaign is designed to promote the image of Kazakhstan as a country with great potential, dynamic development, and vibrant individuals ready to achieve high goals on the global stage," the Kazakhstan embassy statement read.

"Kazakhstan Born Bold is a campaign which showcases why Kazakhstan is an investment opportunity for businesses and governments around the world," the statement added.

"The campaign highlights Kazakhstan's bold approach, setting it apart from other nations. It also promotes the country's strong credentials and potential across key sectors: logistics and transportation, youth and education, energy and environment and tourism and culture," the statement further read.

The "Born Bold" campaign of the country has been going on for multiple months. On January 28 in New Delhi, a presentation of the media campaign was given, and a presentation of the vision and key goals for the Astana International Forum.

"AIF2025: Showcasing Kazakhstan's Bold Vision In the capital of India, New Delhi, a presentation of Kazakhstan's media campaign Kazakhstan Born Bold took place, alongside a presentation of the vision and key goals for the upcoming Astana International Forum 2025," read a post on X from the Embassy. (ANI)

