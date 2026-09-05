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Home / World / "Keen to increase our bilateral trade": Poland FM confident of achieving $10 billion trade target with India

"Keen to increase our bilateral trade": Poland FM confident of achieving $10 billion trade target with India

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ANI
Updated At : 04:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Warsaw [Poland], September 5 (ANI): Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Friday (local time) expressed confidence that India and Poland will soon achieve the bilateral trade target of USD 10 billion, saying the two countries are keen to make greater use of their political and economic potential.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Poland, Sikorski said bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 6.3 billion last year and stressed the need to further expand economic ties.

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"We are keen to increase our bilateral trade, which reached USD 6.3 billion last year. I am confident that the target set by our countries to increase trade to USD 10 billion will be achieved soon," the Polish Foreign Minister said.

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Sikorski said Poland and India should seek to translate their long-standing friendly relations into greater economic cooperation, including trade, joint investments, defence and technology partnerships.

"Our friendly relations can bring tangible benefits to both Poland and India. Together, we should strive to shift into a higher gear in trade, joint investments, as well as defence and technology projects," he said.

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The Polish Foreign Minister highlighted defence and new technologies, particularly the space sector, as areas with significant potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

"We see particular potential in cooperation between our defence industries and in new technologies, including the space sector," Sikorski added.

He also welcomed the role of companies from both countries in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and referred to the historic Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station, which brought together Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla.

"I was pleased to hear warm words about Polish companies. The foundation of our cooperation will be the experience of Polish and Indian companies, as well as the historic Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station," he said.

Sikorski said Poland and India have the opportunity to build on their friendship, which he described as spanning "many, many decades", and make better use of the political and economic potential of the relationship.

"We want to make better use of the political and economic potential of Poland and India, as well as our friendship spanning many, many decades," he said.

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister hosted Jaishankar for talks that covered a broad range of bilateral and international issues.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions focused on the implementation of the Strategic Partnership established between Poland and India in 2024, as well as cooperation in key sectors including defence, space and shipbuilding.

The two sides also discussed the security situation in Europe, multilateral and regional cooperation, and issues relating to monuments and commemoration. Cooperation between think tanks was also among the areas discussed.

The talks come as India and Poland seek to deepen their Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation beyond traditional areas into emerging technologies, defence production, space and investment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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