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Home / World / Keir Starmer resigns as British Prime Minister, asks Labour to start process for new leader's selection

Keir Starmer resigns as British Prime Minister, asks Labour to start process for new leader's selection

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 22 (ANI): In a significant political development, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation from his position following mounting pressure from within the Labour Party.

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In his address, Starmer acknowledged the internal questions regarding his leadership and the party's future, stating, "I know the question being asked now is, who is best charged to take labour forward. The question the party is asking is if I am best placed to lead party into the next election...I have heard that answer from my party colleagues, and I accept. Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision. I will ask the Labour National Executive to start the process to ensure a new leader is in place before the next parliament session in September...I will give my successor the full support knowing that they will inherit a stronger Britain to ensure labour gets a second term. I want to thank all my colleagues for their support," he said.

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An emotional Starmer then thanked his wife Victoria for "being a rock by my side in good times and bad."

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"When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and joy," he said.

Starmer has asked Labour's National Executive Committee to set out a timetable for a Labour leadership contest, with nominations opening on 9 July. Nominations will close before the summer parliamentary recess, on 16 July. In the case of a contest, this will ensure there is a new Labour leader by the time parliament returns in September.

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Political pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months. The crisis escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat, a development that could place him at the forefront as a potential leader for Labour. Starmer's grip on power had been weakened by disastrous local election results and his decision to appoint the Jeffrey Epstein-associated Peter Mandelson as the UK's envoy to the US.

Following consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors, and trade union leaders, Starmer concluded that his position was becoming untenable.

Just two years after the Labour government swept into power in the UK with a landslide majority, the UK government will now enter a new period of uncertainty, facing a sixth prime minister in seven years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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