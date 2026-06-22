Keir Starmer "worst Prime Minister" in UK history: British MP Bob Blackman

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Following the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Conservative MP Bob Blackman has launched a sharp critique of the outgoing administration, suggesting that the broader failures of the Labour Party are the primary cause of the current political instability.

Advertisement

Blackman told ANI that the blame lies not solely with the individual, but with the party's collective performance.

Advertisement

"Keir Starmer is not the core problem. The Labour Party in government is the real issue. Over the past two years, he has failed to make any meaningful progress in delivering positive outcomes, overseen policies that have damaged our farmers, contributed to rising unemployment, weakened the economy, and failed to invest in defence at a time when it is essential. On that basis, he has arguably been the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever had. We will not mourn his departure. The party will move to elect a new leader. The process is expected to begin around the 9th of July. Had he not set out this timeline for leadership transition, further resignations would likely have followed, effectively forcing his hand."

Advertisement

Reflecting on the government's trajectory since its 2024 election victory, Blackman highlighted a rapid decline in public confidence.

"There is a growing mistrust in politics among the public, driven by a persistent pattern of over-promising and under-delivering. This current government, despite winning a landslide in July 2024, had what can only be described as a honeymoon period of around six days before things began to unravel. The reality is that they entered office without a coherent plan and without clarity on what they intended to deliver. It also strengthens the argument that it is time for a general election and a change of government."

Advertisement

Regarding speculation about potential leadership successors, specifically Andy Burnham, Blackman expressed significant reservations.

"Andy Burnham has been out of Parliament for the past nine years. He has instead served as Mayor of Manchester, building a political base in that region. He was not a particularly strong parliamentarian, and by his own admission, he is not comfortable with Westminster politics. The country requires a decisive Prime Minister capable of delivering results. I am not convinced he is the right person for that role."

Despite this opposition, Andy Burnham has officially announced his bid to succeed Starmer, triggering a leadership contest set to begin on July 9.

In a statement shared on X, Burnham expressed gratitude for Starmer's service, noting, "His decision marks the beginning of a transition, and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process."

He further emphasised the need for stability, adding, "The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation."

Widely regarded as the frontrunner, Burnham gained significant momentum after returning to Westminster by defeating a Reform UK candidate in a pivotal by-election in Makerfield.

His campaign has already secured the backing of former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who previously exited Starmer's cabinet.

Streeting confirmed his support on X, asserting that Burnham is "committed to building an inclusive party" and capable of winning "the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism."

Starmer's resignation follows sustained internal party pressure and a period of waning popularity, making him the sixth British Prime Minister to resign within the last decade.

Addressing the public from outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer confirmed that he had heeded concerns within his party and would continue to serve as Prime Minister until his successor is finalised. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)