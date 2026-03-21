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Home / World / Kenya: Hard landing forces aircraft off runway at Wilson Airport; no injuries reported

Kenya: Hard landing forces aircraft off runway at Wilson Airport; no injuries reported

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ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], March 21 (ANI): An aircraft operating a scheduled domestic flight in Kenya veered off the runway after a hard landing at Wilson Airport on Friday night, though all passengers and crew were reported safe, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority press statement.

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In the press statement issued on Saturday (March 21), the aviation regulator said the aircraft, registration 5Y-BXI, was operating a scheduled flight from Kisumu to the Nairobi airport when the incident occurred at approximately 9:25 pm (local time) on Friday (March 20).

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"An aircraft, registration number 5Y-BXI, operating a scheduled flight from Kisumu to Wilson Airport, experienced a hard landing upon arrival and subsequently veered off the runway," the authority said.

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According to the regulator, 39 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. "There were 39 passengers on board at the time of the incident," the authority said. "We are pleased to confirm that no injuries have been reported," the authority added.

According to the press statement, emergency response procedures were immediately activated after the aircraft left the runway, and the plane has since been secured. The area around the aircraft, according to the press statement, has been cordoned off to allow investigators to examine the site.

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The statement said the Aircraft Accident Investigations Department (AAID) will investigate in line with aviation safety protocols.

The aviation authority said it is working with relevant agencies to ensure all necessary measures are taken while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining aviation safety and regulatory standards.

Earlier in February, the Kenya Airports Authority informed the public about the delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to an ongoing labour dispute.

In a press statement issued by Kenya Airports Authority on February 16, KAA said the delays stem from a dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

"Kenya Airport Authorriy inform the public of delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to ongoing labour dispute between Kenya Aviation Workers Union and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority," the Authority said in the statement.

KAA assured passengers that measures have been implemented to manage the situation and minimise disruption.

"Contingency plans have been activated. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for scheduled updates," the Authority said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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