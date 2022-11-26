Kerala-born CEO’s co to make tyres for US army

PTI

New York: Kerala-born Abraham Pannikottu’s American Engineering Group (AEG) has received funding from the US Department of Defence to develop and manufacture tyres for the US army. IANS

Pak PM Sharif on Turkey visit for 2 days

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Turkey for a two-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for enhancing the bilateral defence ties. ANI

Indian lauded in Dubai for foiling robbery bid

Dubai: An Indian expat, Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, was honoured by the Dubai police for stopping a thief fleeing with cash worth 2.7 million dirhams in Deira.

