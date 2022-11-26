Kerala-born CEO’s co to make tyres for US army

New York: Kerala-born Abraham Pannikottu’s American Engineering Group (AEG) has received funding from the US Department of Defence to develop and manufacture tyres for the US army. IANS
Pak PM Sharif on Turkey visit for 2 days
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Turkey for a two-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for enhancing the bilateral defence ties. ANI
Indian lauded in Dubai for foiling robbery bid
Dubai: An Indian expat, Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, was honoured by the Dubai police for stopping a thief fleeing with cash worth 2.7 million dirhams in Deira.
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...