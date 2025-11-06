DT
Kerala CM arrives in Kuwait for 2-day visit

Kerala CM arrives in Kuwait for 2-day visit

ANI
Updated At : 01:20 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Kuwait City [Kuwait], November 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Kuwait on Thursday, where he was received at the Kuwait International Airport by officials from the Indian Embassy, members of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Malayalam Mission, and Kala Kuwait.

Vijayan will hold meetings with representatives of the Kuwait government today. On Monday at 7 PM (IST), he will address the Malayali community at a public event at Al Arabi Indoor Stadium in Mansouriya.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "A warm welcome to Kuwait! Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan was received by charge d'affaires Shri Sanjay K. Muluka."

https://x.com/indembkwt/status/1986320188476621153

Vijayan is in Kuwait for a two-day official visit, marking the first visit by a Kerala Chief Minister to the country in 28 years.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by Kerala's Minister for Culture Saji Cherian and Chief Secretary A Jaya Tilak. During his visit, Vijayan is expected to take part in a series of official engagements.

On Friday, November 7, he will address the Malayali expatriate community at a public event organized at the Al Arabi Indoor Stadium in Mansouria at 2:30pm. Large number of Keralites in Kuwait are expected to attend the event.

Pinarayi Vijayan last visited Kuwait in 2015, when he was serving as the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). His current visit is being seen as a significant moment for the large Malayali community in Kuwait, as no Kerala Chief Minister has visited the country since 1996.

The Kerala Chief Minister has embarked on an extensive tour of GCC countries with Bahrain as his first destination. He visited Bahrain on October 15 followed by his visit to Muscat and Salalah in Oman from October 24 to 26 and Qatar on October 30. Vijayan is scheduled to travel to the UAE on November 9 after his Kuwait visit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

