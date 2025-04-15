New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu was on a four-day State Visit to Portugal and Slovakia, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. During her visit, President Murmu met the leadership of both nations and interacted with Indian community members.

During her visit to the two nations, President Murmu received the 'City Key of Honour' of Lisbon and was conferred with the Doctorate Honoris Causa degree by the Constantine the Philosopher University in Slovakia.

During her visit, President Murmu was warmly received by her Portugal counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon on April 7. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Portugal in 27 years.

According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid a wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, Portugal's national poet. She also visited the Monastery of Jeronimos, a masterpiece of 16th-century architecture in Portugal.

In the next engagement, President Droupadi Murmu and President Sousa graced the launch of postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Later, President Droupadi Murmu discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and global and regional issues of shared interest with the Portuguese president during their bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, during the meeting, President Murmu stressed the need to further strengthen long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, IT and digital technology, renewable energy, connectivity, and mobility.

She received the 'City Key of Honour' of Lisbon City from the Mayor of Lisbon at a function held at the City Hall of Lisbon in Portugal. After receiving the honour, President Murmu thanked the mayor and the people of Lisbon for the gesture. She noted that Lisbon is known for its open-mindedness, the warmth of its people and its culture, and tolerance and respect for diversity.

President Murmu attended a banquet hosted in her honour by her Portugal counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Palacio da Ajuda. In her remarks at the banquet, President Murmu noted that this year holds special significance as the two nations celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations.

She expressed happiness in noting the steady and progressive growth in India-Portugal cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, defence, IT, start-ups, research, and educational and cultural cooperation.

She appreciated Portugal's role in promoting India's relations with the European Union. President Murmu expressed confidence that bilateral ties will become even closer and broader in the future, which will benefit not only the people of the two nations but also the entire world.

President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, visited the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon and witnessed various research and development initiatives, including those in neuroscience, oncology, experimental clinical research, and automated medicine delivery. She also interacted with Indian researchers and scholars working at the Foundation and at other institutions across Portugal.

On April 8, President Murmu met the Portuguese Parliament's President, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, in Lisbon. The two leaders agreed that regular exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Portugal would boost the people-to-people ties between the two countries, according to the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She also held a meeting with Portugal PM Luis Montenegro in Lisbon. During the meeting, both leaders discussed the way forward to strengthen bilateral relations further. They agreed that there are greater opportunities for cooperation in many areas, such as trade and commerce, defence, science and technology, and energy.

President Murmu paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon. She also visited the Radha-Krishna Temple and offered prayers. At a reception hosted by India's ambassador to Portugal, she interacted with members of the Indian community.

Following the reception, President Murmu departed for Slovakia. On April 9, she reached Bratislava on the final leg of her State Visit to Portugal and Slovakia. This was the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in 29 years.

During the visit, Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini warmly received her at the Presidential Palace. She was extended a traditional Slovak welcome with bread and salt by a couple in folk dress and accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour.

Later, the two leaders held bilateral meetings and delegation-level talks. During the meeting, President Murmu and Pellegrini discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and issues of shared global and regional interests.

She appreciated Pellegrini's personal commitment and initiative in strengthening bilateral ties. She highlighted the immense potential for the two countries to collaborate more closely in India's rapidly expanding media, entertainment, and creative economy sectors, including promoting Slovakia as a filming destination and a partner in joint film production.

President Murmu invited Slovakia to participate actively in the upcoming WAVE Summit, which India will host in Mumbai from May 1-4. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of two Memorandums of Understanding (Mous), one on cooperation in the fields of MSMEs between NSIC and the Slovak Business Agency and another on diplomatic training cooperation between SSIFS and the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

During the visit, President Droupadi Murmu met the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, Richard Rasi. She congratulated Mr. Rasi on his recent election as Speaker and reaffirmed India's high priority attached to the historic friendship between the two nations. She said that Parliamentarians have an important role in enhancing goodwill and mutual understanding between India and Slovakia.

She also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. She also met Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. She stated that India greatly values its traditionally close and friendly ties with Slovakia, based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, and convergence of views on global issues. President Murmu and Fico agreed to diversify further and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

On April 10, President Murmu addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava and invited Slovakian companies to join the 'Make in India' initiative. She stated that the two countries have collaborated in various sectors over the years and stressed that it is now time to explore diversification of our trade basket.

The President said that the Slovakia-India Business Forum serves as an excellent platform to explore synergies and build mutually beneficial partnerships. She urged business leaders to seize the opportunities and convert them into concrete results.

President Murmu visited Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra, where she was conferred with an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree in recognition of her distinguished career in public service and governance, advocacy for social justice and inclusion, and contribution towards education, women empowerment and promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity.

In her acceptance speech, the President said that this is an honour bestowed upon a country and civilization that has been a beacon of peace and learning since time immemorial. The President said that even as India embraces modernity and technology, our progress remains deeply rooted in the wisdom of our ancient philosophical traditions.

President Murmu, accompanied by her Slovakian counterpart, Peter Pellegrini, visited the Jaguar Land Rover Factory in Bratislava and observed its manufacturing facilities. According to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she also visited an exhibition of paintings by Slovak children.

She also witnessed a puppet show on Ramayan conducted by Lenka Mukova. Lenka is part of the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov, which has been educating children through puppetry for 30 years.

On April 11, President Mumu addressed the members of the Indian Community at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Slovakia in Bratislava. The accompanying Minister of State, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament, Dhaval Patel and Smt. Sandhya Ray were present on the occasion.

In her remarks, the President said relations between India and Slovakia are based on mutual respect and shared democratic values. She noted that over the years, India and Slovakia have witnessed a steady growth in economic, political, and cultural ties. She interacted with the Indian Business delegation before departing for New Delhi on April 11. (ANI)

