Key militant commander killed in Pak

PTI

Islamabad, June 16

A top militant commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Pakistan’s restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

TTP commander Waliullah was killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Bannu in an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat district in the province, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The operation was conducted in Tajuri Road near Malang Adda following which the armed terrorists opened fire on the police. Waliullah was killed in retaliatory firing by the security forces, the paper said. He was a local commander of the TTP Tipu Gul group and was the son-in-law of Commander Atiqur Rahman alias Tipu Gul Marwat, the paper said.

Waliullah was wanted in several cases of bomb blasts on CTD Bannu, DI Khan and local police, and attacks on police and security forces.

