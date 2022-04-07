Key US Congressional committee passes Bill to eliminate per country cap on Green Card

Move to benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card

Key US Congressional committee passes Bill to eliminate per country cap on Green Card

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Washington, April 7

A key US Congressional committee has passed a legislation to eliminate the per-country cap on issuing of Green Card on employment-based immigrant visas and to increase the per-country cap for family-based immigrant visas from seven per cent to 15 per cent, a move which will benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US.

The legislative move, when it is finally signed into law, would greatly benefit the immigrants from India and China, from where hundreds and thousands of employment-based category people are currently having decades-long wait for their green cards or permanent legal residency.

After hours of debate, the powerful House Judiciary Committee late Wednesday night passed the HR3648 or the Equal Access to green cards for Legal Employment (EAGLE) Act on the party lines of 22-14 votes.

The bill now goes to the House for debate and voting. It also needs to be passed by the US Senate before it can be sent to the White House for the President (Joe Biden) to sign into law.

“What happens is, because of the way we set this system up, people who are equally qualified — in some cases, more qualified — are falling behind people just because of their country of birth. That’s not merit-based. That’s not the opportunity society that America is,” said Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren in her remarks during the discussion in the House Judiciary Committee.

Indian IT professionals, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on the H-1B work visas, are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of the coveted Green Card.

As per the vote by the House Judiciary Committee Vote, the bill eliminates per-country caps on employment-based immigrant visas and raises per-country caps for family-based immigrant visas from 7 per cent to 15 per cent.

The bill further outlines a nine-year transition period for the elimination of the per-country limit on EB-2 and EB-3 employment-based visa categories. It would reserve visas for countries other than India and China from 30 per cent of visas in the first fiscal year to five per cent of visas in the seventh, eighth and ninth year.

Additionally, for the first nine fiscal years after the bill’s enactment, the bill would reserve an additional 5.57 per cent of EB-2 and EB-3 visas from countries other than India and China, to be allocated to derivatives of principal visa applicants accompanying or following the principal applicant to the US, new principal applicants who have not lived in the US in the four years before filing the visa petition, and other new arrivals, proponents of the bill said.

For the first seven years, the bill also reserves 4,400 EB-3 visas for individuals who will work in shortage occupations, including nurses and physical therapists. Under the bill, for the first nine fiscal years, no country would be permitted to receive more than 25 per cent of reserved visas and no more than 85 per cent of unreserved visas, a fact sheet of the bill said.

Republican lawmakers who opposed the bill said that such a move would increase immigration from China at a time of heightened tensions with them.

“The last thing we ought to be doing right now is removing country caps, which just provides additional green cards to Chinese nationals at a time when the Chinese Communist Party is stealing our intellectual property,” Republican Congressman Steve Chabot said.

According to the bill, jobs cannot be advertised as “only available to H-1B workers” and H-1B workers cannot be given a preference over US Citizens. It says that any company with 50 or more employees cannot have more than 50% of their employees on work visas such as H-1B, and L-1 visas. This ensures that all the outsourcing companies will have to hire American workers to operate because these companies have more than 50 per cent of the employees on H-1B and L-1 visas.

Over the years, starting with the High Skilled Per Country Level Elimination Act in 2008, the bill has been introduced in the US Congress in various ways, however, none of them has been able to see the light of the day so far.

#green card

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

2
World

Body blow to Imran Khan: Pakistan SC restores National Assembly; orders Speaker to call session on April 9 to hold no-confidence vote

3
Nation

As US warns of consequences, India says it is stabilising ties with Russia

4
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

5
Schools

Collected Rs 94 cr for exams never held, PSEB now charges for marksheet

6
Nation

Hijab poster girl Muskan Khan's father hits out at Al-Qaeda chief, says 'we living peacefully in India'

7
Himachal

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia

8
Haryana

4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

9
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

10
Punjab

Punjabi channel MD held over plaint by beauty pageant contestant

Don't Miss

View All
Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Top Stories

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Body blow to Imran Khan: Pakistan SC restores National Assembly; orders Speaker to call session on April 9 to hold no-confidence vote

Top court declares dissolution of parliament as unconstituti...

Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains as Russia suspended from UNHRC

Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains as Russia suspended from UNHRC

More countries abstain as compared to earlier two resolution...

US warns India against aligning with Russia

As US warns of consequences, India says it is stabilising ties with Russia

Rajnath, Jaishankar will visit US for two plus two meeting o...

ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam

ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam

Omar was asked to visit the ED office in New Delhi on Thursd...

If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government, wonders SC

If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government, wonders SC

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana made the comment while agreeing...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Amritsar: ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

With only BJP coucillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

Chandigarh: No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Jalandhar: Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest in Jalandhar

Online transfer policy to continue: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM