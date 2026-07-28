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Home / World / KFC founder Colonel Sanders’ personal items, former home and restaurant up for auction

KFC founder Colonel Sanders’ personal items, former home and restaurant up for auction

He sold the property, which included his home and the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, in 1974 to Tommy and Cherry Settle, who have run the restaurant since then

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Shelbyville (US), Updated At : 05:27 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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KFC founder Colonel Sanders’ pressure cooker, black bow tie and dozens of other personal items are up for public auction, along with his former home and a dinner house Sanders opened after selling his iconic restaurant chain.

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Harland Sanders, still known as the face of the worldwide chain originally known as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), established the Shelbyville property as the first headquarters of his restaurant business in the late 1950s.

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He sold the property, which included his home and the Claudia Sanders Dinner House, in 1974 to Tommy and Cherry Settle, who have run the restaurant since then.

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“Colonel Sanders was the original celebrity chef,” said Bill Menish, whose firm, The Menish Group, is conducting the auction. “The feedback has been worldwide, so we needed to have an auction that would cater to that worldwide audience.”       Online pre-bidding concludes with a live, in-person auction for the Sanders memorabilia on Tuesday evening. Sealed bids for the restaurant and Sanders’ former 5,000-sq-ft (465-sq-m) home, which he named Blackwood Hall, will be taken until Friday.

Sanders’ personal watches, an original cash register, his cutlery set, a bust sculpted by his daughter and a commercial gas range from the colonel’s former residence are among the items up for bidding.

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Sanders sold KFC in 1964 to a group of investors, but continued as a brand ambassador for the company.

Menish called Sanders a “marketing genius” for creating the character of the colonel.

“He didn’t dress like that before he was starting to build Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Menish said. “He adopted the colonel: the clothes, the bow tie, the glasses, the goatee.”

One of the most intriguing pieces could be a personal 1964 planner with a handwritten herbs and spices recipe that was later the subject of an early 2000s lawsuit filed by the KFC Corp to keep the contents private. KFC later dropped the legal action, saying after reviewing the planner, the ingredients didn’t match Sanders’ secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, and it was likely a recipe for stuffing.

“What a keepsake,” Menish said.

One of Sanders’ signature black bow ties is also up for auction. The highest online bid for the tie was more than USD 2,000 on Monday.

Auctioneer Jonathan Klunk said there’s a little-known secret behind the bow tie.

“Not a lot of people know, he did wear clip-ons,” Klunk said.

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