DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's 3rd edition kicks off in Dubai

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's 3rd edition kicks off in Dubai

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): The first round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex (NAS) in Dubai, with strong participation from clubs and academies. The championship continues to grow in scale and importance, reinforcing its position as a key platform for jiu-jitsu development across the UAE.

Advertisement

Round 1 will be contested in the No Gi category over two days. Saturday features the U12, U14 and U16 divisions, followed by the U18, Adults and Masters categories on Sunday, bringing together athletes from across age groups in a competitive and well-structured setting.

Advertisement

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: "The championship contributes to strengthening the values associated with jiu-jitsu through a competitive environment that supports technical development and instils principles of responsibility and discipline among athletes.

Advertisement

"The wide range of age categories, from youth to Masters, reflects a comprehensive vision of the role of sport in bringing different segments of society together within a unified framework that encourages positive interaction between generations and reinforces sport as an inclusive platform for all."

Hamdan Salem, an athlete from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club (U16), said: "Taking part in the first round represents an important start for us as athletes, especially after the successes achieved by the club in previous seasons. We are preparing with strong focus and approach the bouts aiming to deliver performances that reflect the work we put in during training and our commitment to the technical staff's instructions."

Advertisement

He added: "Defending the title is a big responsibility, and we know the competition will be stronger this season. At Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, we work as a team and approach every bout with confidence and discipline, with the aim of continuing positive results and representing the club in a way that matches its achievements."

Jiu-jitsu fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the championship, which serves as a leading national platform for discovering talent, developing capabilities and strengthening the UAE's presence on the global jiu-jitsu map, reflecting values of ambition, competition and pride in the nation's sporting identity. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts