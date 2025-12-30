"Khaleda Zia a symbol of inclusiveness, democracy", says Bangladesh journalist

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 (ANI): Muktadir Rashid, Bangladeshi journalist, said that Khaleda Zia has been a great patriot and leader of Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Rashid said that her son, Tarique Rahman, is expected to carry forward her legacy.

"Khaleda Zia was always a great leader for Bangladesh, for her wisdom, her spirit for the sovereignty and freedom. So she has been speaking all true for the Bangladeshi people and she always wanted to say that, I have no place to go. So whether I survive, I will be here. I will die. I will be here. So that is how the people in Bangladesh consider her, one of the most patriotic leaders in Bangladesh. And she was always the symbol of inclusiveness. She was a symbol of democratic values. And that is how she was portrayed by the intellectuals, media, and others," he said.

"We have seen her facing a lot of trials during Sheikh Hasina's regime and that is how she was basically fallen sick and ultimately she was admitted to hospital recently and where she died and we have seen her legacy by now in the politics by Tarique Rahman, and we expect her legacy to be taken in the future by Tarique Rahman," he added.

Rashid pointed out how Zia was regarded with respect by all international leaders, giving the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling her death.

"For Bangladesh, she is always well regarded by all the international actors. Even if you see in the context of South Asia, that Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, already consoled and bemoaned about death. And also the Pakistani leadership did the same. So she was beyond that. Even in China, the rest of the leadership was the same. So she was the symbol of the guardian of democracy in Bangladesh," he said.

He recollected how, even during her sickness, she refused to leave the country and Sheikh Hasina's government did not allow her to leave the country.

"And that is how she has been struggling during her trial, I spoke to lawyer, why you were prosecuting her in this age and when she couldn't move from her house to the court, it is very difficult for her. Then the lawyer told me that why don't you ask her to leave the country and make us happy for that. But she couldn't leave. She embraced this conviction. She was in solitary confinement even though she couldn't move on," he said.

"She wanted to get better treatment in medical service around the world, but the immediate past government, led by Sheikh Hasina, didn't allow her. But when she got chance, she didn't call the government instead. She said, this is my place and I will sacrifice my life for this nation. So with her death, the country will survive with her democratic spirit and spirit for the sovereignty of the nation for all across the world and of course for the people who has been following her values," he added.

Rashid further said that the times are difficult for Tarique Rahman.

"And it is very difficult for Tariq Rahman, especially who is taking charge of BNP right now and moving forward for the electoral process," he said.

Rashid lauded the post shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her death.

"It's great post from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Khaleda Zia because Sheikh Hasina always wanted to portray Khalid Aziz as anti-Indian leader and that is how she was criminalised. But no, I never found her like this. Instead, I always found her, she was always very patriotic and very nationalist. And she an idea, promoted the idea that we call nationalism. What Khaleda Zia always looked for is the mutual respect from any country. She was not looking for any kind of major border turmoil because she was a political leader and always wanted to talk politically so that the problem could be solved without any shooting of bullets or something," he said.

Rashid said that the future of Bangladeshi politics will be based on mutual respect.

"And the future would be all about the cooperation and vision of mutual respect. I believe that is very much possible if her legacy continues. We believe that would be the enlightenment for all of the South Asian people," he said.

Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning today at the age of 80, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments. (ANI)

