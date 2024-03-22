Khalistan activist jailed for stabbing at I-Day event in UK

PTI

London, March 21

A 26-year-old pro-Khalistan Sikh activist who pleaded guilty to causing injury to two Indian-origin men and a female police officer at an Indian Independence Day related community event in west London last year has been sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment.

Gurpreet Singh appeared at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty in January to the wounding of victims Aashish Sharma and Nanak Singh and causing actual bodily harm to Police Constable Justine Nicolle Farrell.

