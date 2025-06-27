DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Khamenei rebukes Trump's "surrender" remark, says "statement too big to come out of his mouth"

Khamenei rebukes Trump's "surrender" remark, says "statement too big to come out of his mouth"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], June 27 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump's call for Iran's surrender, describing it as "too big to come out of his mouth."

Advertisement

"The US President stated, "Iran must surrender." Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president's mouth," Khamenei wrote on X.

According to The Hill, he said that the US "achieved nothing" from its military strikes on his nation and warned against any further attacks.

Advertisement

In his first public remarks since the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday, Khamenei declared victory in the conflict and pushed back on President Trump's claims that the strikes were a "spectacular military success."

"My congratulations on our dear Iran's victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn't, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed," Khamenei said in his more-than 10 minute address, according to a translated passage posted to his account on the social platform X.

Advertisement

"It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing," he added.

Trump has said that the strikes "obliterated Iran's nuclear program," but the Iranian supreme leader pushed back on that assessment.

Recently, Trump shared a post on his social media, Truth Social, saying "Unconditional surrender"

Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days."

"This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill," Trump added.

The conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts