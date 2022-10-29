Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan begins march, wants early elections

Islamabad, October 28
Imran Khan on Friday said he will remain “silent” as he does not want to “damage” the country and its institutions, a day after the ISI chief said the former prime minister made a “lucrative offer” to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in return for backing his government during the political turmoil in March this year.
Won’t damage nation
DG (ISI), listen carefully the things I know; I am staying silent for my institutions and the country. I don’t want to damage my country. Our criticism is for constructive purposes. I can say more but won’t as it will hurt institutions. — Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM
Addressing his supporters at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk after launching his protest march towards Islamabad demanding early elections, Khan said his march was not for politics or personal interest but to gain freedom and ensure that all the decisions were made in Pakistan and not in London or Washington.
“My only aim is turn Pakistan into a free country,” Khan said. He rejected ISI Chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum’s allegations in an unprecedented press conference on Thursday, saying it was one-sided and he only “talked about Imran Khan” and never uttered a word against the “thieves” in the Pakistan government.
“DG ISI, listen carefully, the things I know, I am staying silent for my institutions and the country. I don’t want to damage my country,” the PTI chief said as the crowd cheered.
“Our criticism is for constructive purposes and for your improvement. I can say more but will not say as it will hurt the institutions,” he said.
Khan said that unlike Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, he was “not a runaway that would either sit quietly here or criticise the military in London”.
