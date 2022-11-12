Kherson pullout complete, says Moscow

Blahodatne, November 11

Russia said it had withdrawn from Ukraine’s strategic city of Kherson without losing a single soldier on Friday, while Kyiv painted a picture of a chaotic flight, with Russian soldiers abandoning uniforms and drowning as they tried to flee.

As Ukrainian forces surged forward during one of the most rapid and humiliating Russian retreats of the war, villagers came out of hiding to describe months under occupation of Russian troops they said had killed residents and looted homes.

At the newly recaptured village of Blahodatne, 20 km (12 miles) north of Kherson, Ukrainian soldiers were taking over positions dug by the Russians. At the entrance of the village, Ukrainian troops looked over a large stockpile of 120 mm mortar shells abandoned by the Russians in a dilapidated warehouse.

Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine’s regional council for Kherson, said the regional capital Kherson was now almost fully under the control of Ukrainian forces, with a Ukrainian flag hoisted over its administrative building by partisans.

A large number of Russian soldiers had drowned in the river trying to escape and others had changed into civilian clothing, he said, advising residents not to leave their homes while searches for remaining Russian troops took place.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, said Russian troops “have been changing into civilian clothes for two weeks.” “It means saboteur operations cannot be ruled out,” she told a separate briefing.

Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said it had finished its withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro river, where Kherson lies, just two days after Moscow announced the retreat.

“Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank,” it added, saying that Russia had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov had told Reuters on Thursday it would take at least a week for Russia to pull out of Kherson. He estimated Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region, and said intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city.

The Russian defence ministry said it had adopted “defensive lines and positions” on the eastern bank of the river, which Moscow hopes it will be able to better supply and defend. — Reuters

Ukrainian troops greeted by joyous residents